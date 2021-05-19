Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals as the host Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 in the NHL’s regular-season finale on Wednesday.

Played four days after the playoffs started in the U.S., the game was the third in a row for the Canucks and Flames, who both were eliminated from playoff contention in the all-Canadian North Division earlier this month.

The Canucks’ schedule was pushed back after a COVID-19 outbreak struck the team earlier this season.

The game finished hours before Wednesday night’s North Division playoff opener between the Edmonton Oilers and visiting Winnipeg Jets.

Dillon Dube, Andrew Mangiapane, Brett Ritchie and Connor Mackey, with his first career NHL goal, also scored for the Flames.(26-27-3), who ended up four points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the final playoff spot.

Ritchie also had two assists.

Mangiapane finished the season on a five-game scoring streak.

READ MORE: NHL fans in the stands? It could happen during Leafs/Habs series

Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller scored for the Canucks (23-29-4), who finished last in the seven-team North, one point behind the Ottawa Senators.

The Flames won seven of 10 games against the Canucks this season.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanuckshockeyNHLVancouver

Previous story
NHL fans in the stands? It could happen during Leafs/Habs series

Just Posted

Russ Ball (left) and another team member work to extract an ancient turtle fossil from along the Puntledge River in January 2021. (Credit: Derek Larson)
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Discovery made by fossil hunter in Courtenay in January

Quick thinking and action by neighbours using garden hoses helped Central Saanich Fire Department crews prevent worse damage to a Central Saanich home in the 800-block of Clarke Road. (Central Saanich Fire Department/Twitter)
Neighbours use garden hoses to help douse house fire in Central Saanich

No one suffered injuries during the fire in Clarke Road, which could have been worse

The leucistic crab found off the coast of Sooke. (Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea/Twitter)
White crab found off Sooke coast is never seen in Canada

The odds of the crab’s random leucism mutation are as low as one in six million

Long-time local business and community leader Bob Whyte died on May 11, 2021, six days short of his 78th birthday. (Richard Talbot/Submitted)
Sidney mourns local business and community leader Bob Whyte

Whyte helped to transform Port Sidney Marina and spoke passionately for downtown Sidney

Kulvinder Bains of Victoria won $50,000 on a BC Mountains scratch ticket. (Courtesy BCLC)
Victoria woman plans for new car after $50k lottery win

Winning ticket bought at Saanich store

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

Food trucks like Molly’s British Fish and Chips have been a part of the mix during long weekends at Esquimalt Lagoon in past, and will be again over the Victoria Day weekend. (Photo by Shane Deringer)
POLL: Will food trucks figure into your May long weekend plans?

The prevalence of food trucks in Greater Victoria has sent takeout cuisine… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 18
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

The new Island Class ferry destined for the Campbell River-Quadra Island route will be travelling to North America from Romania under its own power. Photo supplied by BC Ferries
VIDEO: New B.C. ferry for Campbell River-to-Quadra run on its way across the Atlantic

First of the Island Class ferries to make the transatlantic journey on its own

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

Vessels participate in a mock oil spill exercise Wednesday, May 19, off Galiano Island. (Photo courtesy James MacDonald/Western Canada Marine Response)
Spill response team ‘cleans up’ mock oil spill in the Gulf Islands

Western Canada Marine Response says exercise part of Transport Canada certification program

Most Read