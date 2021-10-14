More than 300 riders will race around Greater Victoria in Tripleshot CrossFondo

The Sunday event (Oct. 17) is also raising money for youth cycling program, trail development

Riders take part in the 2020 Tripleshot CrossFondo cyling races, the 2021 version of which happens this Sunday (Oc t. 17). (Courtesy of Kevin Light Photography)

Riders from B.C., Alberta and Ontario will hit the bike trails this Sunday (Oct. 17) for the sixth annual Tripleshot CrossFondo, and also raise money for the local cycling club.

The track starts and finishes at the Vancouver Island Tech Park in Saanich and cuts through Camosun College, Hartland Mountain Bike Park, Highlands and Francis/King and Thetis Lake regional parks. Roughly 340 competitors will either do a 25-kilometre track or a 45-kilometre one.

“The trail building crews have been working this fall with many private landowners to create an incredible course,” said Chelsea Henderson, Tripleshot Cycling Club president, in a statement. “We have tremendous support from sponsors and suppliers and a small army of volunteers.”

In the first five years, more than $13,000 was donated from the money raised to the South Vancouver Island Nature Trails Society, and the South Island Mountain Bike Society, to fund the work they do developing and connecting trails. Funds also go to support Tripleshot’s youth riding program, which helps train young cyclists.

The program’s first graduate, Jay Lamoureux, recently competed for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics.

The race starts at 9 a.m. on Oct. 17, with the first finisher anticipated around 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the Vancouver Island Tech Park.

