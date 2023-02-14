Nephew of former NHLer from the Okanagan suspended from WHL indefinitely

A member of the Moose Jaw Warriors from Kelowna, along with three of his teammates were suspended indefinitely over the weekend for causes unknown.

Lynden Lakovic and his teammates Connor Ungar, Max Wanner, and Marek Howell were all suspended indefinitely, pending an investigation, by the Western Hockey League (WHL) on Saturday night (Feb. 11). The league is looking into if the players violated the league’s Standard of Conduct policies as well as their team rules.

The WHL announced Saturday that Moose Jaw Warriors players Connor Ungar, Max Wanner, Lynden Lakovic and Marek Howell have been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation into possible violations of team rules and the WHL Standard of Conduct Policies: https://t.co/2cPfoASL2x — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 12, 2023

While the investigation stays quiet, it has been reported that the Moose Jaw police “have been made aware” of the situation, according to Katie Strang of The Athletic.

Regarding the suspension of four players from the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL, Moose Jaw Police spokesperson confirms they "have been made aware" of a situation involving players with the team but cannot comment further at this time. — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) February 13, 2023

Both Lakovic and Howell are 16 years old while Wanner is 19 and an Edmonton Oilers prospect. Ungar is 21 years old. Moose Jaw currently sits fourth in the WHL’s Eastern Conference with a record of 33-17-0-3.

Lakovic played for the RINK Hockey Academy’s U15 program in 2020-21 and played two games for the West Kelowna Warriors (BCHL) in 2021-22. On Dec. 9, 2021, the West Kelowna native was taken in the second round of the WHL Draft by the Moose Jaw Warriors. In his WHL career, he has two goals and five assists in 38 career games.

He is also the nephew of former NHL player Sasha Lakovic, who resided in West Kelowna after his playing career but died at 45 years old from brain cancer in 2017.

