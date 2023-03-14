Oak Bay High brings home the bronze

In 1A action, Brookes Westshore defends against the King David Lions during the B.C. School Sports Boys Basketball Provincial Tournament. (Courtesy of Vancouver Sports Pictures)

After a season of tough competition, Oak Bay High’s senior boys’ basketball team has some new hardware to show off.

The Bays defeated the Kelowna Owls in the bronze-medal game at the B.C. School Sports Boys Basketball Provincial Tournament.

To get to the bronze-medal game at the 4A level, Oak Bay first defeated Abbotsford 95-77 in the quarter-final, before dropping the semi-final 67-73 to Fleetwood Park. Redeeming themselves, the Bays topped Kelowna 71-66 to claim third place in the tournament with Griffin Arnatt chosen to First Team All-Stars.

Claremont also competed in the 16-team draw, finishing 11th overall after beating W.J. Mouat 79-70.

In 2A action, Lambrick Park finished ninth after beating Southridge 78-73.

And from the West Shore, competing in the 1A level, Brookes Westshore finished seventh after beating St. John’s 89-52.

The tournament was held March 8 to 11 at the Langley Events Centre.

ALSO READ: 3 Greater Victoria girl’s basketball teams earn silver at provincials

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Boys basketball