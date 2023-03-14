Oak Bay High brings home the bronze

After a season of tough competition, Oak Bay High’s senior boys’ basketball team has some new hardware to show off.
The Bays defeated the Kelowna Owls in the bronze-medal game at the B.C. School Sports Boys Basketball Provincial Tournament.
To get to the bronze-medal game at the 4A level, Oak Bay first defeated Abbotsford 95-77 in the quarter-final, before dropping the semi-final 67-73 to Fleetwood Park. Redeeming themselves, the Bays topped Kelowna 71-66 to claim third place in the tournament with Griffin Arnatt chosen to First Team All-Stars.
Claremont also competed in the 16-team draw, finishing 11th overall after beating W.J. Mouat 79-70.
In 2A action, Lambrick Park finished ninth after beating Southridge 78-73.
And from the West Shore, competing in the 1A level, Brookes Westshore finished seventh after beating St. John’s 89-52.
The tournament was held March 8 to 11 at the Langley Events Centre.
Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.