Oak Bay High goalkeeper comes away with clean sheet as team takes Islands

Oak Bay High’s keeper didn’t let a thing by her as the senior girls soccer team claimed the Island title.

Izzy Down and her teammates kept the competition at bay with a clean sheet for the entire Island championship that wrapped May 17 in Nanaimo.

The team that won the city title the week before faced off and defeated teams from Cowichan and Stelly’s secondary before downing Nanaimo District Secondary School Tuesday morning to get to the finals.

The final game at Islands proved to be a match they’d seen before, said co-coach Kate Baker.

For the fourth time this season the girls faced Saanich’s Reynolds Secondary, and defeated them for the third time.

RELATED: Oak Bay High girls claim soccer city championship

Abby Watterson scored the lone goal in the 1-0 win and Down was called on for a penalty kick save during regulation time.

Baker said the three captains, Grade 12 students Davin Fisher, Jade McKee and Ella Hayes, had fantastic tournaments. All three have played on the senior team since Grade 9.

“They’re a big part of our team, great leaders, we rely on them quite a bit,” Baker said.

The first-place finish qualifies Oak Bay to play at AAA provincials in Surrey from June 1 to 3.

“You always want to come out of your zone ranked No. 1, it should give you a better draw for provincials,” Baker said.

While the top two teams qualify for provincials, Reynolds must still face NDSS in a challenge match. Because third-place Nanaimo did not face the Saanich school during the tournament, the rules allow them to challenge for the second-place position.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Girls socceroak bay highOak Bay High School