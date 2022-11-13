Oak Bay swim team sends relays to provincial competition

Things went swimmingly for a small team from Oak Bay High as athletes hit the water at Islands last month. During the meet in Nanaimo on Oct. 22, 12 young swimmers qualified for provincials.

“We had a great time,” coach and teacher sponsor Allison Seidel said. “Most of our swimmers don’t swim club, some kids have just learned to do flip turns this fall. We’re really proud of our swimmers for making provincials.”

It’s her first year running the team alongside educational assistant Meaghan Holahan who has been involved for several years. The team of 15 represents students from all grades.

With a short window, they start training at the end of September for what is a two-meet season. The team trains Fridays at nearby Oak Bay Recreation Centre with the occasional visit to Crystal Pool to practice diving off blocks.

The swimmers are excited to head to provincials, Nov. 18 and 19 in Richmond, Seidel said.

“We’re just there to have fun.”

While swimming appears an individual sport, this team excels in the team aspect. “Everyone’s really great about cheering each other on,” Seidel said.

That will come in handy as the team competes in all relays at the coming provincial competition.

They’ll compete in the 200-metre medley relay and mixed 200-metre medley relay. A medley consists of four swimmers doing 50 metres each with each swimmer doing a different stroke – backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle and fly. They’ll also compete in the girls’ 200m freestyle relay and the boys’ 200m freestyle relay.

