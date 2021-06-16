Defenceman Damon Agyeman guards his side of the rink while playing for the Medicine Hat Tigers. (Courtesy of RJF Productions)

Defenceman Damon Agyeman guards his side of the rink while playing for the Medicine Hat Tigers. (Courtesy of RJF Productions)

Off-season WHL deals continue for retooling Victoria Royals

Defenceman Damon Agyeman acquired from Medicine Hat, Bentham era ends with hometown Royals

The Victoria Royals continue to make off-season deals as they gear up for the 2020-21 Western Hockey League season.

Last week they acquired defenceman Damon Agyeman from the Medicine Hat Tigers and a ninth-round 2023 WHL Prospects Draft pick in exchange for a conditional 2023 sixth round pick.

“Damon is a strong and athletic defenceman who defends well and moves the puck with velocity. We look forward to welcoming him to the Royals,” said Royals general manager and head coach Dan Price.

Agyeman, a native of Cochrane, Alta., played 21 games over three seasons with the Tigers and registered two points and eight penalty minutes. He previously played with the Airdie CFR Bisons of the Alberta Midget Hockey League in 2017-18.

ALSO READ: Former Shamrock named new head coach of Syracuse University’s men’s lacrosse team

Also last week, Greater Victoria hockey product Nolan Bentham was dealt from his hometown Royals to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, seventh- and eighth-round picks in the 2022 draft and the playing rights to 2004-born forward Chase LaPinta.

Bentham, 17, was a first-round pick by the Royals (13th overall) in the 2018 bantam draft and recorded a goal and two assists in 52 regular season games with Victoria.

LaPinta, a 5-foot-7, 148-pound product of Frisco, Texas, recorded 12 points (6G-6A) for the Dallas Stars Elite 16U AAA team in 2020-21. The 17 year old was selected in the eighth round of the 2019 WHL Draft.

RELATED STORY: Sports documentary features local prospect’s rise to Royals

Stay up to date with the Royals at victoriaroyals.com.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

hockeyVictoria RoyalsWestern Hockey League

Previous story
Canada blanks Haiti, advances to final round of CONCACAF World Cup men’s soccer qualifying

Just Posted

GardenWorks nursery in Oak Bay at its home until August. (Black Press Media file photo)
GardenWorks puts down new roots in Oak Bay this summer

Nursery shifts down The Avenue to fill former fitness studio space

Police dog Obi assisted in an arrest Tuesday night after a man reportedly damaged a Victoria restaurant with a large steel beam. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Police dog called in after Victoria restaurant damaged with steel beam

Suspect reportedly entered restaurant and started damaging walls

Defenceman Damon Agyeman guards his side of the rink while playing for the Medicine Hat Tigers. (Courtesy of RJF Productions)
Off-season WHL deals continue for retooling Victoria Royals

Defenceman Damon Agyeman acquired from Medicine Hat, Bentham era ends with hometown Royals

Flowers and candles were laid on the driveway of the Weber home, where Kerri Weber was found dead in November 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford man to stand trial for death of his wife last November

Ken Weber is charged with second-degree murder of his wife, Kerri Weber

Police dog Hitch helped arrest a man who had reportedly threatened the security guards of a Victoria shopping centre with a knife on June 15. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Man with knife arrested after reportedly threatening Bay Centre security guards

The K9 unit’s police dog, Hitch, was deployed to assist with the arrest

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

Island Health is bringing a vaccination clinic to Lake Cowichan starting June 23. (Submitted)
Island Health opening COVID-19 vaccine clinic to boost lagging Cowichan Lake numbers

Cowichan Valley West the only Island area under 60 per cent in adult first dose totals

For more than a year, Rene Doyharcabal and a small group of neighbours in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood have been going out every evening to show support for first responders by honking horns and banging pots and drums. Now, a neighbour has filed a noise complaint. (Langley Advance Times file)
Noise complaint filed against nightly show of support for health care workers in B.C. city

Langley Township contacted group to advise of complaint, but no immediate action is expected

A nurse prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Yukon Convention Centre in Whitehorse on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas
Vancouver couple pleads guilty to breaking Yukon COVID rules, travelling for vaccine

Chief Judge Michael Cozens agreed with a joint sentencing submission,

An inmate in solitary confinement given lunch on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN/Lars Hagberg
22-hour cap on solitary confinement for youth in custody still too long: B.C. lawyer

Jennifer Metcalfe was horrified to hear a youth had spent a total of 78 straight days in isolation

The discovery of a missing woman’s body in Nanaimo earlier this month is now being treated as homicide, say Nanaimo RCMP. (File photo)
Discovery of woman’s body in downtown Nanaimo now being investigated as a homicide

Amy Watts was found dead near Albert Street and Victoria Crescent on June 3

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. government budget balloons, beyond COVID-19 response

Provincial payroll up 104,000 positions, $10 billion since 2017

COVID-related trash is washing up on shorelines across the world, including Coldstream’s Kal Beach, as pictured in this May 2021 photograph. (Jennifer Smith - Black Press)
Shoreline cleanup finds COVID-related trash increased during height of the pandemic

Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup reports litter from single-use food packaging nearly doubled

Most Read