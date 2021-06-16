Off-season WHL deals continue for retooling Victoria Royals

Defenceman Damon Agyeman guards his side of the rink while playing for the Medicine Hat Tigers. (Courtesy of RJF Productions)

The Victoria Royals continue to make off-season deals as they gear up for the 2020-21 Western Hockey League season.

Last week they acquired defenceman Damon Agyeman from the Medicine Hat Tigers and a ninth-round 2023 WHL Prospects Draft pick in exchange for a conditional 2023 sixth round pick.

“Damon is a strong and athletic defenceman who defends well and moves the puck with velocity. We look forward to welcoming him to the Royals,” said Royals general manager and head coach Dan Price.

Agyeman, a native of Cochrane, Alta., played 21 games over three seasons with the Tigers and registered two points and eight penalty minutes. He previously played with the Airdie CFR Bisons of the Alberta Midget Hockey League in 2017-18.

Also last week, Greater Victoria hockey product Nolan Bentham was dealt from his hometown Royals to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, seventh- and eighth-round picks in the 2022 draft and the playing rights to 2004-born forward Chase LaPinta.

Bentham, 17, was a first-round pick by the Royals (13th overall) in the 2018 bantam draft and recorded a goal and two assists in 52 regular season games with Victoria.

LaPinta, a 5-foot-7, 148-pound product of Frisco, Texas, recorded 12 points (6G-6A) for the Dallas Stars Elite 16U AAA team in 2020-21. The 17 year old was selected in the eighth round of the 2019 WHL Draft.

