Pacific FC coach, two players up for end-of-season awards

Pacific FC’s Manny Aparicio takes a tumble against Atletico Ottawa at Starlight Stadium in Langford on Sunday (Oct. 16). (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)

Three Pacific FC players and head coach James Merriman are up for Canadian Premier League end-of-season awards.

Merriman is up for Coach of the Year in his first season in charge of the team. He’s up against Atletico Ottawa coach Carlos Gonzalez and Forge FC coach Bobby Smyrniotis.

Hard-working midfielder Manny Aparicio is one of five players nominated for the Player of the Year. Despite spending long periods on the sidelines – either injured or suspended), Aparicio was a key figure. When he was on the pitch, the Tridents had 11 wins, three draws, and three losses. Without him, they won just twice, drawing four and losing five. He’s up against Forge FC’s Alex Achinioti-Jonsson, former PFC now Atletico Ottawa man Ollie Bassett, Valour FC’s Sean Rea, and Ottawa’s Ballou Tabla.

Callum Irving is nominated for the Golden Glove award after keeping nine clean sheets in the CPL and is tied for the league lead in saves with 63, along with Atletico Ottawa’s Nathan Ingham who is also nominated. Cavalry FC’s Marco Carducci is also up for the award.

Towering centre-back Amer Didic is nominated for the Defender of the Year award along with Achinioti-Jonsson and York United’s Donick Zator. Didic led the league in clearances (122) and aerial duels won (65).

Last season Pacific FC head coach Pa-Modou Kah won best coach and young midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour won best under-21 player. Forward Terran Campbell was also nominated for the player of the year award. All three ended up leaving the team the following season.

Pacific FC’s season hangs in the balance after losing their opening playoff game against Ottawa 2-0 at Starlight Stadium on Oct. 15.

They play the return leg in Ottawa on Oct. 23.

Pacific FC goalkeeper Callum Irving dives at the feet of the attacker against Atletico Ottawa on Aug. 13 at Starlight Stadium in Langford. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)