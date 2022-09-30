Pacific FC hosts Orange Shirt Day ceremony ahead of tonight’s match

The team will also be wearing kit designed by Indigenous artist Maynard Johnny Jr.

Pacific FC players will be wearing their alternate kit tonight, featuring a design by Indigenous artist Maynard Johnny Jr. The match will follow a special Orange Shirt Day Ceremony, which starts at 6:45 p.m. at Starlight Stadium. (Lia Crowe photograph)

Pacific FC is hosting a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony ahead of Friday’s match against FC Edmonton, in partnership with Indigenous groups from across the region.

Representatives from Beecher Bay, Esquimalt, Tsartlip, Songhees, Cowichan nations will take part in a pre-match ceremony on the pitch and activities in Starlight Stadium. The special ceremony will include a moment of silence, commemorating the tragic history and ongoing impacts of residential schools and honouring survivors, their families and communities, and the children who never returned home.

“It is an honour for us to be collaborating with our local Indigenous communities on this important day for our country,” said Paul Beirne, managing director, Pacific FC in a release. “We look forward to seeing Starlight Stadium filled with orange shirts on our players, fans, staff and special guests.”

Fans attending the match are encouraged to wear orange, a symbol of the stripping away of culture and freedom experienced by Indigenous children over generations.

PFC players will be wearing their alternate jerseys during the match, which were designed by Coast Salish artist Maynard Johnny Jr. The black, white, and teal jersey was designed in the spirit of truth and reconciliation, and features a salmon that represents the rejuvenation and resilience of Indigenous people and a child to symbolize a positive future.

The team will also be auctioning off a framed jersey signed by Johnny, as well as a Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football match ball signed by the team, with all proceeds going to the Indian Residential School Survivor Society.

Friday’s match is set to start at 7 p.m., with the ceremony starting at 6:45 p.m.

