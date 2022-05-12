Lucas Ricci playing for Pacific FC during a warm-up game at Starlight Stadium. (Courtesy of Sheldon Mack/Pacific FC)

Pacific FC signs draft pick Ricci to pro deal

The Montreal midfielder won a U Sports Championship with the University of Montreal in 2021

Pacific FC has announced the signing of 24-year-old midfielder Lucca Ricci to a U Sports contract.

Montreal-born Ricci was Pacific FC’s first-round selection during the Canadian Premier League’s U Sports draft. He helped the University of Montreal to a victory in the U Sports Men’s Soccer Championship in November 2021 and was picked for the tournament’s all-star team. He’s also played at a professional level in the USL Championship with Phoenix Rising FC in 2018 and Ottawa Fury FC in 2019.

“Luca is a great addition to Pacific and has adapted well into our environment and gets along well with the other players,” said James Merriman, head coach of Pacific FC. “We are looking forward to what he will bring to the squad this season.”

A U Sports or developmental contract allows players still in university to be paid to play in the CPL during the spring and summer, then return back to school before Aug. 15 for the U Sports men’s soccer season.

Ricci joins a Pacific team that’s top of the table in the CPL after six games. The Langford-based team has four home matches ahead, with the first round of the Canadian Championship kicking off on May 25 against York United FC.

