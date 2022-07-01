Alejandro Diaz scored the game tying goal against Cavalry FC at Starlight Stadium on June 30 in Canadian Premier League action. The game ended in a 3-3 tie. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)

Alejandro Diaz scored the game tying goal against Cavalry FC at Starlight Stadium on June 30 in Canadian Premier League action. The game ended in a 3-3 tie. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)

Pacific FC tie Cavalry FC 3-3 in barnstormer

Six goals, two red cards and one point apiece

Six goals, two red cards and one point apiece for both teams as Pacific FC and Cavalry FC played out a barnstorming 3-3 tie at Starlight Stadium Thursday (June 30).

The two teams have had contrasting fortunes the past few weeks, with Cavalry taking PFC’s spot atop the Canadian Premier League while PFC have dropped down to third.

But the home team looked keen to arrest that slide and got off to a strong start. Djenairo Daniels’s pressing has become a common sight when he’s on the field this season, and it paid dividends early on as he put in a hard tackle on Cavalry centreback Karifa Yao, leaving him one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Daniels calmly slotted his shot past the keeper to score his first goal for PFC and give his team a 1-0 lead.

His joy was short-lived however as Daniels was forced off the field with an injury, with Manny Aparicio taking to the field for the first time since his injury against York United on May 20. But Aparicio’s return lasted less than ten minutes. Perhaps angered by Daniel’s injury and a tough challenge by David Norman Jr., Aparicio got into a shoving match with the Cavalry man, which resulted in both being sent off.

The testy atmosphere didn’t spoil the football on show though, as first Gianni dos Santos for PFC and then Daan Klomp for Cavalry scored headers to make the score 2-1 at half-time.

The second-half PFC started with a similar frenetic energy but not in PFC’s favour, who appeared to have let the game slip as Cavalry broke out and scored two goals on 50 and 56 minutes.

Down 3-2, PFC were staring down the barrel with what would have been their fourth loss in five games. But Mr. Dependable Alejandro Diaz came to the rescue with a header from a flighted ball into the box on 74 minutes, scoring his seventh goal of the season, a league high.

Both teams continued to push for a winner but couldn’t find one, with the game ending 3-3.

The point leaves PFC in third place with 20 points, but that position is in jeopardy with Forge FC on 17 points and with four games in hand.

READ MORE: Pacific FC’s form continues to slide in loss to Halifax

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of LangfordLangfordPacific FCWest Shore

Previous story
B.C. Lions still unbeaten after thrilling 34-31 win over Redblacks

Just Posted

Vintage and customized vehicles line a portion of Gorge Road West between Tillicum Road and Admirals as part of the return to normal for the Gorge Canada Day Picnic event on July 1. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Vintage cars line Gorge Road in Saanich for Canada Day Picnic

Alejandro Diaz scored the game tying goal against Cavalry FC at Starlight Stadium on June 30 in Canadian Premier League action. The game ended in a 3-3 tie. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)
Pacific FC tie Cavalry FC 3-3 in barnstormer

A Mystic Beach sunset. The beach was named one of the top 50 beaches in the world by an international travel website. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island beach named one of the best in the world

The City Centre Park splash pad is now patio space for Patio37. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford residents make waves over splash pad closure

Pop-up banner image ×