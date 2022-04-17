PFC 2-1 up at half-time vs Valour

Pacific FC are winning 2-1 in their second game of the season against Winnipeg-based Valour FC, but they missed some chances to seal it in the first 45.

After a big win in their game of the season against Forge FC, the reigning Canadian Premier League Champions were looking to make it two from two in front of home support at Starlight Stadium in Langford.

PFC lacked a little fluidity to their build-up in the first few minutes, but the team found its rhythm as their playmakers got on the ball more. The play was flowing down the right side, which made for the opening goal. A slick one-two between Alejandro Diaz and Marco Bustos released the latter, PFC’s captain artfully crossing with the outside of his left foot and allowing midfielder Manny Aparicio to steal into the box and tap home. The home team had a lead in the first 20 minutes.

It went from bad to worse for Valour FC after defender Tony Mikhael, who had been subbed on for an injury for only a handful of minutes, flew into PFC left-back Nathan Mavila with his foot raised. The referee showed no hesitation with the red card and Mikhael was sent off.

PFC nearly capitalized less than five minutes later, but Kunle Dada-Luke’s zipped-cross from the right gave shooter Diaz a little too much stretching to do, sending his shot over the bar from out in front of Valour. The player from Mexico redeemed himself shortly after when more tidy interplay: Down the right, Bustos turned assister again, and Diaz scrambled the ball in a now-perfect recreation of his chance at the goal just a few moments earlier – making the score 2-0 after 32 minutes.

Pacific’s passing really started flowing after the second goal. Bustos and Aparicio showed their range of passing with some raking cross-field passes. But the mood in the home stadium was deflated slightly when Valour’s winger William Akio stormed down the right-wing and crossed in, with Dada-Luke steering his defensive header into his own net.

Pacific FC could have had another goal almost immediately after Josh Heard was brought down the box after controlling a crisp Aparicio pass. Bustos stepped up, but his low penalty was saved by keeper Jonathan Sirois. PFC looked to have had an instant reprieve from the following corner, but the referee judged Matthew Badiismo to have used his arm in controlling the ball before firing into the roof of the net.

The score at half-time remained 2-1.

More to come.

