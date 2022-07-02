PHOTOS: Live Like Jordie Enduro takes over Langford MTB park

A racer descends a steep slope Saturday (July 2) during the Live Like Jordie Enduro at Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford. The race, part of the Island Cup Enduro Series, was one of the events at the two-day-long Langford BikeFest. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
A racer drops down a wood feature Saturday (July 2) during the Live Like Jordie Enduro at Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford. The race, part of the Island Cup Enduro Series, was one of the events at the two-day-long Langford BikeFest. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
A racer navigates a steep wood feature Saturday (July 2) during the Live Like Jordie Enduro at Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford. The race, part of the Island Cup Enduro Series, was one of the events at the two-day-long Langford BikeFest. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
A racer descends a steep slope Saturday (July 2) during the Live Like Jordie Enduro at Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford. The race, part of the Island Cup Enduro Series, was one of the events at the two-day-long Langford BikeFest. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
A racer rips through some berms Saturday (July 2) during the Live Like Jordie Enduro at Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford. The race, part of the Island Cup Enduro Series, was one of the events at the two-day-long Langford BikeFest. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
A racer rips through some berms Saturday (July 2) during the Live Like Jordie Enduro at Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford. The race, part of the Island Cup Enduro Series, was one of the events at the two-day-long Langford BikeFest. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
A racer pops off a pump trail section Saturday (July 2) during the Live Like Jordie Enduro at Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford. The race, part of the Island Cup Enduro Series, was one of the events at the two-day-long Langford BikeFest. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Langford’s Jordie Lunn Bike Park was packed with riders from all over Vancouver Island as day one of the inaugural Langford BikeFest got underway with the Live Like Jordie Enduro.

Vendors lined the parking area as riders let loose on the pump track before heading into the woods for their races, which are part of the Island Cup Enduro Series.

When spectators weren’t watching the riders speed down the steep, rocky trails, they were able to take in other activities at the festival, including a Cycling BC Hop On setup for kids.

Day two of the festival on Sunday sees things changed up, with enduro mountain biking races swapped for Red Bull Pump Track World Championship qualifying races. Riders in that event will be competing for a chance to head off to the World Championships in Santiago, Chile later in the year.

READ MORE: New trails open, clubhouse in the works at Jordie Lunn Bike Park

