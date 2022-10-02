PHOTOS: Metchosin motorcyclists rev engines for hill climb competition

Motorcyclists descended on Metchosin, revved up their engines and ascended the steep dirt track at the Victoria Motorcycle Club’s annual hill climb competition Sunday (Oct. 2).
This was the first year the event had been held after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.
Riders climbed the steep dirt trail in time trial competitions and in head-to-head races.
There were junior and adult competitors.
