PHOTOS: Oak Bay lawn bowlers go maskless for first time in months

Bowlers celebrate with a few rounds on the first day of play without wearing masks at the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club May 28, 2021. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Bowlers happily played a few ends Friday at the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club – their first games in months without wearing masks.

For this popular community pastime, club members were limited in group size, upped to 26 people at a time as of May 30. That number includes players, coaches and safety monitors, with the number of time slots upped to 14 each week. Players must still register online and the schedule is subject to provincial health orders, which can change without notice.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club also keeps records of every contact made at the club and safety monitors are appointed to attend every event.

Follow the progress as the province reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic at bowlsoakbay.ca.

