A clinic conducted by the BC Grassroots Rugby Foundation at Edward Milne Community School on July 22 drew about 20 enthusiastic participants. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror)

A clinic conducted by the BC Grassroots Rugby Foundation at Edward Milne Community School on July 22 drew about 20 enthusiastic participants. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror)

A clinic conducted by the BC Grassroots Rugby Foundation at Edward Milne Community School on July 22 drew about 20 enthusiastic participants. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror)

A clinic conducted by the BC Grassroots Rugby Foundation at Edward Milne Community School on July 22 drew about 20 enthusiastic participants. (Rick Stiebel-Sooke News Mirror)