PHOTOS: Saanich’s Emma Entzminger returns home from Olympics with bronze

Emma Entzminger fought back tears Wednesday afternoon as dozens of her friends and family members welcomed her home from her bronze-medal Olympic win.
“I was hoping not to cry walking through those doors, but to see everybody here supporting me meant so much,” the 25-year-old Saanich softball player said.
Entzminger and the rest of the Canadian women’s team took home bronze in a Monday night (July 26) game against Mexico, defeating them 3-2 helped by a two-run Entzminger single.
“It’s pretty incredible,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming for our team, and that group of girls – there’s nobody I’d rather do it with.”
Entzminger’s dad, John Entzminger, was one of the first to embrace her as she came through the arrivals door at Victoria International Airport.
“I’m super proud,” he said, grinning. “It’s really, really cool.”
He said watching the moment when his daughter’s team won was a huge relief. “It’s not a very relaxing week watching the tournament. Every day you’re on the edge of your seat.”
The only disappointment, he said, was not getting to see Emma play in person.
Whether a return to the Olympics is in the future isn’t yet on the medalist’s mind. After six months away, Entzminger said the only thing she wants to do now is spend time with friends and family.
