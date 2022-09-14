PHOTOS: Take in some tennis with the 55+ BC Games in Oak Bay

An extra hum filled a pair of Oak Bay venues Wednesday as the community recreation centres hosted a series of events in the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games.
Each year, the event is hosted by a different city or region in the province. For 2022 – the first Games since it was cancelled in 2020 – Greater Victoria hosts the annual, multi-sport competition celebrating active and healthy adults.
In Oak Bay that means tennis filling Henderson and Oak Bay recreation centres, finishing Friday and Saturday with finals and medal ceremonies, as well as cribbage action at Monterey Recreation Centre, where medals will be doled out Friday.
More than 2,500 competitors will participate over four days in 22 sports and activities at venues across the Capital Region. Events include pickleball, track and field, hockey, cycling and cribbage.
Greater Victoria hosts the 55+ BC Games now through Sept. 17. Spectators are welcome and admission is free, find the venues online at 55plusbcgames.org.
