Fans hold their head in their hands after Alphonso Davies’ missed penalty against Belgium during the men’s World Cup match on Nov. 23. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

PHOTOS: Victoria fans watch Canada lose first men’s World Cup match in decades

Pacific FC hosted sold-out viewing parties at two bars in downtown Victoria

Soccer fans packed into bars Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to watch Canada’s valiant 1-0 loss to Belgium in the country’s first men’s World Cup game since 1986.

Langford-based Pacific FC hosted two watch parties for the game, at Wicket Hall and Bard and Banker, with both full to the brim of maple-leaf-clad ultras. The event at Wicket Hall was sold out.

Canada played well against Belgium, wracking up 22 shots but only three on target as they lost 1-0 in Qatar. Cheers erupted when Canada was awarded an early penalty via video assistant referee, only for Alphonso Davies to have his weak shot saved by Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after 10 minutes.

The fans weren’t to be deterred, egging the team from nearly 12,000 kilometres away but the room fell silent in Bard and Banker after striker Michy Batshuayi broke in behind and scored for Belgium after 44 minutes. Canada continued to push but would ultimately fall short.

Another viewing party is planned for Canada’s next group game against Croatia on Sunday (Nov. 27) at 8 a.m.

Two fans watch during the men’s World Cup match between Canada and Belgium on Nov. 23. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Two fans struggle with the tension at a viewing party held at Bard and Banker in downtown Victoria during the men’s World Cup match between Canada and Belgium on Nov. 23. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

A number of fans got in a morning drink during the men’s World Cup match between Canada and Belgium on Nov. 23. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

A woman watches on at a viewing party held at Wicket Hall for the men’s World Cup match between Canada and Belgium on Nov. 23. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
