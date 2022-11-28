Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke with Bob Marjanovich. (Whittingham photo)

PODCAST: B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian award

MOJ on Sports: Victoria-born QB led Lions to berth in Western Final

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, during Grey Cup week in Winnipeg, host Bob Marjanovich talked with B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke.

Born in Victoria and raised in Oakville, Ont., Rourke was the starting quarterback for the NCAA’s Ohio Bobcats for three seasons.

During the 2022 season Rourke set a CFL record for passing yards in a game by a Canadian, with 488 against Calgary.

Rourke has scheduled workouts with a number of NFL teams for the 2023 season. In 2021 he tried out with the New York Giants at wide receiver.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: Canucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCFLPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Andrei Kuzmenko scores in OT, Vancouver Canucks beat Sharks 4-3

Just Posted

A pair of clues to the spring scavenger hunt included, on the left: ‘my favourite to walk in. Walk further and you may find the live rock.’ And on the right: ‘The live rock is hidden somewhere in this area. Get out and enjoy spring.’ (Saanich Peninsula mom‘s group scavenger hunt/Facebook)
Mom creates Saanich Peninsula scavenger hunt to get families out exploring

Victoria Brain Injury Society (Courtesy of VBIS Facebook)
Victoria Brain Injury Society to launch new affordable housing program

A report cites the intersection of Highway 17 and Beacon Avenue as an area of “high concern” for both cyclists and pedestrians. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Report raises safety concerns about Highway 17 / Beacon Avenue in Sidney

VicPD is looking for the public’s assistance after an officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries during Saturday’s Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade. (Black Press Media file photo)
VicPD officer injured during Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade

Pop-up banner image