Brendan Morrison catches a chinook. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

PODCAST: Brendan Morrison of Pitt Meadows a Canuck for 7 seasons

MOJ on Sports: Centre a key member of the team’s ‘West Coast Express’ line

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich chats with Pitt Meadows native Brendan Morrison.

After a stint with the BCHL’s Penticton Panthers and four years with the NCAA’s Michigan Wolverines (including a national title in 1996) Morrison was selected 39th overall in the 1993 NHL entry draft by the New Jersey Devils.

He played his rookie season with the Devils before being traded to the Vancouver Canucks in March 2000. He played seven full seasons with the Canucks, which included a club-record 534 consecutive regular season games played.

As a member of the team’s ‘West Coast Express’ line (alongside Markus Näslund and Todd Bertuzzi), Morrison enjoyed the most successful years of his career, posting three consecutive 60-point seasons.

He also played with the Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars and Washington Capitals before joining the Calgary Flames in 2010.

Internationally, Morrison competed for Canada in three World Championships, winning gold in 2004 and silver in 2005.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: Canucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaNHLPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Toronto Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers 24-23 to capture Grey Cup

Just Posted

Through her Instagram account, Not In The Pink, Tina Martel works to raise awareness about breast cancer and loving your body. (Courtesy of Tina Martel)
Langford woman who beat breast cancer twice advocates for body positivity on Instagram

The BC Hydro pole looms above the north side of Starlight Stadium during a rugby match between the Toronto Arrows and the LA Giltinis at Langford’s Starlight Stadium in February 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Work to move Langford’s Starlight Stadium hydro pole begins

Oak Bay owns two houses, one is leaded to the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay home opening doors to refugees

The B.C. and transgender flags fly together at the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Sunday (Nov. 20) in recognition of Transgender Day of Remembrance. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
B.C. legislature marks Transgender Day of Remembrance in Victoria