Philadelphia Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto hits a home run during the 10th inning in Game 1 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Philadelphia Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto hits a home run during the 10th inning in Game 1 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Realmuto, Phillies rally past Astros in 10 innings to open World Series

Phils were down 5-0 early against Houston ace Justin Verlander

J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos’ sliding catch, rallied past the host Houston Astros 6-5 Friday night in the World Series opener.

Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, the Phillies became the first team in 20 years to overcome a five-run deficit to win a World Series game.

They can thank Castellanos for getting the chance. Known much more for his bat than glove, rushed in to make a terrific grab on Jeremy Peña’s blooper with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner on second.

Realmuto, who hit a tying, two-run double in the fifth off Verlander, completed the comeback when he led off the 10th by sending a fastball from Luis García into the seats in right field.

Kyle Tucker homered twice for the Astros, who had been 7-0 in this postseason.

Houston had a chance in the 10th when Alex Bregman doubled with one out. After Yuli Gurriel drew a two-out walk, David Robertson bounced a wild pitch that put runners on second and third.

Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz was then hit by a 2-0 pitch from David Robertson — but plate umpire James Hoye ruled that Díaz leaned into the pitch and didn’t permit him to go to first to load the bases.

READ MORE: Verlander, seeking 1st World Series win, opens for Astros

Díaz grounded out on 3-1 pitch to end it.

The last team to blow a 5-0 lead in the World Series was the 2002 San Francisco Giants, who squandered their chance in Game 6 to close out the Angels and win the title under manager Dusty Baker.

Baker saw it happen again this time as manager of the Astros.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler opposes Framber Valdez when the series continues Saturday night.

Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

MLB

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canucks earn 2nd win in a row, dump visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1

Just Posted

VicPD is seeking information to help their investigation into a random rock attack which caused more than $5,000 in damage and injured a woman sitting in her living room. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)
VicPD investigating after woman hit by rock while in living room

Jessica Michalofsky is protesting for safe supply following the death of her son on Aug. 30. (Black Press Media file photo)
VIDEO: B.C. mom protesting in Victoria for safe supply to meet with health minister

Camille Zimmer, a PhD student at the University of Victoria, is telling her story of ulcerative colitis to raise awareness of inflammatory bowel diseases. (Courtesy of Camille Zimmer)
UVic student using her diagnosis to have gutsy talks on inflammatory bowel diseases

The display signs on BC Transit buses can be changed to request emergency help when drivers aren’t able to use their radios. A bus travelling on Shelbourne Street on Thursday had its display activated, prompting an investigation by BC Transit into the cause. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Transit investigating after Greater Victoria bus sign changes to emergency display