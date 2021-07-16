Members of Canada’s national artistic swimming team in competition. The 2020 Tokyo Games team is touching down in Victoria for a pre-Olympic camp July 17 to 25. (Natation Artistique Canada Artistic Swimming/Facebook)

Members of Canada’s national artistic swimming team in competition. The 2020 Tokyo Games team is touching down in Victoria for a pre-Olympic camp July 17 to 25. (Natation Artistique Canada Artistic Swimming/Facebook)

Saanich Commonwealth Place hosting Canada’s artistic swim team for pre-Games camp

Local club Victoria Synchro anticipates opportunity for young athletes to connect with Olympians

Saanich Commonwealth Place and Victoria Synchro are set to host Canada’s Artistic Swimming Olympic team from July 17 to 25 for an Olympic send-off to the fast-approaching Tokyo games.

After the staging camp in Victoria, the team will head to Japan for the artistic swimming competition, taking place from Aug. 3-7.

Commonwealth Pool is known for hosting past and current Olympians for training and competitions, and is home to local artistic swimming club Victoria Synchro. The camp will provide the club’s developing athletes an opportunity to learn from and connect with athletes at the highest level, stated a club release.

ALSO READ: Olympics likely to open during COVID-19 ‘state of emergency’

Tara Gant, head coach of Victoria Synchro, said the hope is for her young athletes to be inspired to stay in the sport and potentially motivate others to join in and try something new.

Mary Murrell, the club’s board president, gave a rousing general endorsement of the sport, noting that it “offers children and adults of all ages fun, friendship and excellent fitness while teaching them new artistic swimming skills, and dramatically improving overall swimming strength and stroke improvement.”

Victoria Synchro was originally known as the Victoria Crystalettes and has been offering athletes ages four and up comprehensive training for more than five decades.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSwimmingTokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Previous story
Toronto Blue Jays get government approval to return to Canada, starting July 30

Just Posted

Value Nature podcast producers Chantal MacDonald, left, and Lauren Ball stop for a selfie at Fairy Creek while gathering material for their third episode, which will discuss current old-growth logging protests. (Courtesy of Lauren Ball/Bateman Foundation)
Bateman Foundation podcast taps listeners into Greater Victoria environmental awareness

Saanich Commonwealth Place has seen many Olympians through their doors and Canada’s Artistic Swimming team will be hosted there from July 17-25 by Victoria Synchro. (Natation Artistique Canada Artistic Swimming/Facebook)
Saanich Commonwealth Place hosting Canada’s artistic swim team for pre-Games camp

A ring that was lost for over a month was returned to its owner on July 16. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
$10,000 engagement ring, lost for over a month, returned to owner

The July 15 announcement that cruise ships will be allowed back in Canadian waters this fall was a welcome relief to Greater Victoria business associations. (Black Press Media file photo)
Return of cruise ships will buoy Greater Victoria businesses