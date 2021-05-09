Saanich Lacrosse Association celebrates 50th anniversary with collaborative photo collage

Were you a bell-bottom-clad Saanich lacrosse star in the 1970s? Or maybe a grungy goalie in the ’90s? The Saanich Lacrosse Association is marking its 50th anniversary with a pandemic-friendly collaborative photo project and is calling for submissions to help fill the gallery with memories from over the years.

The Saanich Lacrosse Association was incorporated in 1971, making 2021 the 50th anniversary. Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the association was planning to invite current and former members to a large tournament and barbecue to celebrate the milestone, said Andy Stuart, president of the association. The plans were adapted once the executive team realized that the large gathering they had in mind could not take place this year.

Instead, the association is asking all its former athletes, volunteers, coaches, parents and spectators to comb through their photo albums for dusty Polaroids, digital prints and crisp smartphone shots of players and the teams from the past 50 years. The photos will be compiled to create a virtual collage or slideshow to be shared with the public in honour of the anniversary.

Not only did the pandemic result in the cancellation of the in-person celebration, but it also resulted in all games and scrimmages being shut down, Stuart said. It was difficult to keep players involved this year because they were limited to social-distanced practices focused on skills and drills. He’s hopeful that the photo project will be a fun exercise to motivate members until normal play can resume.

Photos and videos can be submitted to ramonajubilee@yahoo.ca by May 15.

