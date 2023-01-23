Saanich’s Luke Neary was selected frist overall in the 2023 BCJALL Draft. (Courtesy Langley Events Centre)

Saanich player selected first in B.C. Junior A Lacrosse League Draft

Saanich’s Luke Neary was selected first overall in the B.C. Junior A Lacrosse League Draft.

The six-round draft was held Saturday (Jan. 21) in Langley with the league’s eight teams selecting graduating U17 players from the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island whose minor lacrosse associations don’t have a junior program in their catchment area.

The Port Coquitlam Saints used the first pick for Neary, a 6’2”, 200-pound left-handed player who has committed to playing field lacrosse collegiately at the University of Michigan.

“He can play physically on defence, use his strength and speed to get up the floor in transition and can score from the outside or in tight. He’s an athlete and that’s what makes him a great addition to any team,” said a scouting report included in the release.

The rest of the first round was dominated by players from the Ridge Meadows Burrards Minor Lacrosse Association.

The Victoria Shamrocks did not have a pick in the opening round, having traded it away last season.

For more information on the draft, go to bcjall.com/2023-draft.

ALSO READ: Saanich Tigers upset Island rivals, win pee wee provincials

 

