Cody Carlson has taken over as head coach and general manager of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s Saanich Predators. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Predators)

Cody Carlson has taken over as head coach and general manager of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s Saanich Predators. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Predators)

Saanich Predators name new coach and general manager

Cody Carlson takes over from Brent Polischuk as Jr. B hockey team’s head coach, GM

After a 5-9-1 start to the season, the Saanich Predators have made a coaching change.

The Junior B team announced Thursday that head coach and general manager Brent Polischuk has been relieved of his duties, with Cody Carlson taking over the bench boss and management roles.

The Preds said in a release that they’re grateful to Polischuk, who was in his third season, for his time with the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League team.

Carlson’s hockey resume includes more than 600 games at the junior and pro levels. Carlson spent five years playing in the Western Hockey League before turning pro, a career that included two years in the East Coast Hockey League and seven in European leagues.

Most recently he was an assistant coach and assistant GM for the VIJHL’s Kerry Park Islanders this season. He’ll be on the bench for the first time with his new club on Friday (Oct. 15) when the Predators host the Westshore Wolves at Pearkes Arena.

The Preds fell to the Peninsula Panthers 5-4 on Wednesday and currently sit fourth in the South Division.

READ: Peninsula Panthers round out busy week with win over Saanich Predators

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Junior B HockeySaanichVIJHL

Previous story
Local Abbotsford Canucks podcast launches first episode
Next story
Island hockey organization giving cold shoulder to COVID restriction scofflaws

Just Posted

B.C.’s updated legislation does not limit a landlord’s ability to alter rental rates after work on a unit is complete. Victoria council is waiting to see how changes to the Rental Tenancy Act could impact local bylaws. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria delays action on renoviction protection bylaw

From left: Royal Jubilee Hospital clinical operations director Jason Price, Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes and site operations manager Edgar Dittmer deliver sunflowers and chocolates to healthcare workers in the hospital’s patient care centre. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Chocolates and sunflowers brighten up Royal Jubilee Hospital workers’ day

Sidney’s chief administrative officer says a lot of work needs to be done for the community to reach its carbon emission goals. (Black Press Media file photo)
A lot of work ahead for Sidney to meet its climate change emissions goals, says CAO

Residents are concerned for pedestrian safety around the intersection of Sayward and Alderley roads in Saanich, an area frequented by heavy industrial vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Vina Moldoveanu)
Pat Bay industrial traffic putting pedestrians in peril, Saanich resident says