Saanich’s Cedar Hill Golf Course selected for junior golf diversity initiative

Saanich’s Cedar Hill Golf Course has been selected as one of 14 courses across the country to join an initiative aimed at making golf more inclusive, diverse, and affordable.

The club has joined the RBC Community Junior Golf initiative, which in partnership with Golf Canada provides access to First Tee Canada and Youth on Course programs. Two dozen youth will participate in the pilot program starting in September, with golf sessions running Saturday mornings and Wednesday evenings after school.

“We conducted outreach to a number of organizations like Boys and Girls Clubs and recreation centres that work with diverse groups in the Greater Victoria area who might not ordinarily have access to the sport,” said Scott Stefani, Golf Canada’s program manager, First Tee British Columbia, in a release. “We also connected with the District of Saanich who was also able to distribute the registration information to a number of groups that they work directly with.”

The program is aimed at using golf as a way to teach life skills as well as the fundamentals of the game itself.

Steve Phillips, director of golf at Cedar Hill, underwent extensive First Tee curriculum training to qualify as a host. The program operates on a six-student-to-one-coach ratio to ensure all the participants are safe and will be able to receive the feedback the program is known for.

