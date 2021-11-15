Saanich’s St. Andrew’s Sabres crowned B.C. ‘A’ soccer champions

The St. Andrew’s Sabres boys soccer team captured the provincial A high school championship with a 2-1 shootout win over Glenlyon Norfolk School. (Photo courtesy of Mark Cristante)

Senior boys team shifts their focus to Colonist Cup playoffs this week

The St. Andrew’s Sabres senior boys soccer team captured the B.C. single-A high school soccer championship with a 2-1 win over Greater Victoria rival Glenlyon Norfolk School.

The Sabres needed a penalty shootout to clinch the victory Nov. 5 in Vancouver.

“(That) can be a tough way to both win and lose as it’s an individual kind of way to win,” St. Andrew’s coach Mark Cristante said of the shootout.

He voiced pride at how his players came together as a group and followed the strategies that has made them successful throughout this short fall season.

“When it comes down to working hard for one another, I think we are the best team out there,” he said.

Locally, the Sabres were scheduled Tuesday (Nov. 16) afternoon to play the quarter-finals of the Colonist Cup competition against Royal Bay. A win there would put advance them to the semifinals, set for Thursday afternoon (Nov. 18) against the host Reynolds Roadrunners.

Claremont hosts the other semifinal Thursday against the quarter-final winner between GNS and Lambrick Park, a game also scheduled for Nov. 16.

The cup final happens Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. under the lights at the University of Victoria’s Centennial Stadium.

