Snowy weather forces cancellation of Sooke 10K

Region expected to get up to 15 centimetres of snow this weekend

Snow and temperatures as low as -3 C have forced organizers to cancel the Westcoast Sooke 10K on Sunday (Feb. 26).

The race was called off Friday when a snowfall warning was issued for Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.

Environment Canada is forecasting as much as 15 centimetres of snow for Highway 1 over the Malahat.

Vancouver Island Race Series general manager Christopher Kelsall said about 30 per cent of the racers come from north of the Malahat.

“It has been postponed to a yet-to-be-determined future date,” he said.

The Westcoast Sooke 10K was scheduled to be the fourth race in the Vancouver Island Race Series.

The next race in the series is the Hatley Castle 8K in Colwood on March 12. The series wraps up on April 23.

