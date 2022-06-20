The Russ Urlacher Memorial Shield honours the legacy of the long-time local soccer player and coach. Sooke Celtic FC hosts Juan de Fuca All Flows in the inaugural game for the shield on June 26. (Contributed-Sooke Celtic FC)

The Russ Urlacher Memorial Shield honours the legacy of the long-time local soccer player and coach. Sooke Celtic FC hosts Juan de Fuca All Flows in the inaugural game for the shield on June 26. (Contributed-Sooke Celtic FC)

Soccer friendly pays tribute to long-time coach

Sooke Celtic takes on Juan de Fuca on Saturday, June 26

It’s fitting that Sooke Celtic FC will host Juan de Fuca All Flows in the inaugural game for the Russ Urlacher Memorial Shield.

Urlacher, who died on March 9, 2020, was heavily involved in the local soccer community and spent many years as a player and coach with both Vancouver Island Soccer League teams, said Sooke Celtic FC coach Pete McKay.

The game takes place Saturday (June 25) at 6 p.m. on the Edward Milne Community School field.

“We would love any fans to come out and enjoy the game,” McKay said. “This will be a good chance for people to see our new additions to the team for the upcoming season in September.”

Sooke Celtic FC is a men’s amateur soccer team that began Division 1 play in 2006. The team has developed local youth players from the Sooke Soccer Club, which has proven instrumental in establishing the team as a Division 1 powerhouse.


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: player, agent

Just Posted

Andrew Berry is appealing his conviction for his daughters’ murders. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Felicity Don)
UPDATE: Defense takes aim at trial judge’s decisions during Oak Bay father’s double murder appeal

A rendering of the proposed Mateah development at Glanford and Enterprise Crescent. The project comes to public hearing along with two others on June 21. (Courtesy Mike Geric Construction)
5 p.m. start Tuesday for Saanich’s 3 public hearings

A man faces potential firearm and impaired driving charges alongside traffic tickets after a June 18 incident with a pellet gun. (Black Press Media file photo)
Driver arrested at gunpoint after reportedly waving handgun at other Victoria motorists

The West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Fatal Langford crash under investigation