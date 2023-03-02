Sooke 10K road race rescheduled to April 9

New date comes after first race rescheduled due to wintry weather

The rescheduled Westcoast Sooke 10K hits the road on April 9. (Vancouver Island Race Association)

The rescheduled Westcoast Sooke 10K hits the road on April 9. (Vancouver Island Race Association)

Runners must wait until April to race in Sooke.

The starter’s gun for the 22nd edition of the Westcoast Sooke 10K will now fire on April 9, say organizers.

The new date comes after the road race was rescheduled due to snow and freezing temperatures that gripped the region in late February.

The Westcoast Sooke 10K was scheduled to be the fourth race in the Vancouver Island Race Series.

The next race in the series is the Hatley Castle 8K in Colwood on March 12. The series wraps up on April 23.

To register for races, visit islandseries.org/register.

ALSO READ: Record-breaking turnout expected at Sooke 10K


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Greater VictoriaLocal SportsrunningSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former Olympian Charmaine Crooks appointed Canada Soccer’s interim president

Just Posted

The federal government must state its intention for the future of the Vancouver Island Rail Corridor by mid-March. (Photo by Mike Bonkowski for Island Corridor Foundation)
Vote on future of Island rail corridor prompts First Nation board members to resign

Timothy Jones, who was wanted on a Canadawide warrant, was arrested by Victoria police Thursday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police pepper spray Victoria man armed with shard of broken glass

In Saanich, there is a “hotel-inspired” estate at 4823 Major Rd. that is on the market for nearly $7.9 million. (Realtor.ca photo)
‘Hotel-inspired’ Saanich estate on sale for $7.9M even as Victoria real estate sinks 36%

The Town of Sidney is exploring its options for the idle waterfront property leased to Washington State Ferries for the Sidney-Anacourtes route. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Only one vessel equipped for Sidney-Anacortes route – but it’s needed elsewhere