Finn Unger (left) and Vincent Magdziarz will compete in sailing in the B.C. Sumer Games. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke athletes set course for B.C. Summer Games

Participants compete in sailing, soccer and equestrian events

Four competitors from Sooke have set their sights on returning from the B.C. Summer Games with medals.

Vincent Magdziarz and Finn Unger will test their prowess in sailing, Nathan Trecartin is part of the boys’ soccer team and Kim Scott will serve as an adult supervisor in the equestrian/Paralympics events.

All four will compete as representatives for Vancouver Island-Central Coast.

More than 2,300 athletes from 170 communities across the province representing every constituency will compete in 18 different sports at the B.C. Summer Games, which take place July 21-24 in Prince George.

The participants are 14 years of age on average, and will mark their first multi-sport games experience for many, said Alison Noble, president and CEO of the B.C. Games Society.

The athletes will be supported by 451 coaches and 161 officials tasked with providing a safe and competitive environment.

“The host society in Prince George has done amazing work preparing for these games and this is just one more step towards what will be an excellent event in July,” Noble said.

“All of our athletes have worked extremely hard to get to these games, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them.”

Community volunteers in Prince George have been preparing to host the games for the past 18 months and will come together to ensure participants have exceptional competition and a first-rate experience with an opening and closing ceremony, special events and hospitality.

“We can’t wait to welcome these athletes, coaches, and officials to our city and make this a memorable event,” said Renee McCloskey, president of the Prince George 2022 B.C. Summer Games. “Our community has come together to put on these games and take advantage of a chance to showcase the unique culture and spirit of Prince George to the rest of B.C.”

The B.C. Winter and Summer Games have served as the starting point for many athletes who have gone on to higher levels of competition. B.C. Summer Games alumni who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics include Madison Mailey in rowing, Bo Hodges in wheelchair basketball, Julia Grosso in soccer, and Brent Hayden in swimming.

Meryeta O’Dine from Prince George, a B.C. Winter Games alumna, recently won a pair of bronze medals for Canada at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.


