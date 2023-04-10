Sooke Celtic FC wins opening round of provincial playoffs

Spurred on by another raucous home crowd, Sooke Celtic FC notched a victory in the opening round of the provincial playoffs.

Sooke Celtic FC moved toward a Division 3 provincial championship with a 2-1 victory over Burnaby-based Brazcouver on Friday.

“We had more than 300 fans turn out for the game despite the rainy weather,” said Celtic assistant coach Pete McKay. “Having the bagpipes play before the game really got everyone fired up, and the concert by Faultline after the game was awesome.”

Robbie Heggelund gave Celtic FC the lead when he buried a penalty kick after being taken down in the box. Brazcouver responded with a goal just before the half ended to knot the teams at 1-1.

Ketil Eckhardt sealed the deal for the home side with about 10 minutes left in the game, converting on a free kick with a great shot to beat Brazcouver’s keeper, McKay said.

The next game is a quarter-final match in the march through the provincials against Gorge FC.

“Although we’ve beaten them twice this year by a score of 3-1, Gorge is not to be taken lightly,” McKay cautioned. “They just came off of winning the Division 3 Challenge Cup and are on a hot streak, so it should be a good match.”

McKay said the team is hoping for a boost courtesy of another great turnout for the game which takes place Friday (April 14), at 7 p.m. at The Log at Fred Milne Park.



