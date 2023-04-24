Sooke Celtic FC’s storybook season ends in disappointment

Sooke Celtic FC’s storybook season came to a disappointing end on Saturday.

The team lost a 1-0 nail-biter to Bingers Army from Richmond in the semifinal for the Division 3 provincial senior men’s championship before another huge crowd of 300 fans at The Log at Fred Milne Park.

Celtic assistant coach Pete McKay said the home team had lots of chances, but couldn’t find the back of the net after Bingers Army scored 10 minutes into the game.

“Our goalkeeper, Eugenio Santoyo was the player of the game,” McKay said. “He made a number of incredible saves that kept the game close.”

Despite the loss, the team had a memorable run this year, finishing the season with an impressive record of 12 wins, four draws, and two losses to capture first place in Vancouver Island Soccer Association Division 3 play. That earned the team a move up to Division 2 next year.

“I’m really proud of this group of guys and all their hard work,” McKay said. “The team is excited about the move up, and next season is going to be great. Our fans have been tremendous all year and were very loud again on Saturday.”



