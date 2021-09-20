(Metro Creative)

Sooke Celtic tops in VISL

Division 3 men’s team hasn’t lost yet in young season

The Sooke Celtic are finding themselves in high places.

The local entry in the Vancouver Island Soccer League men’s Division 3 A Pool is in first place after two weekends of play.

On Friday, the Celtic beat Vic West Casuals 4-1 in their home opener at Fred Milne Park. Mike Mckay had three goals and Simon Herold one to lead Sooke.

In the squad’s first game of the season, they mustered a 2-2 draw with Peninsula FC. Daniel Bergerud and Adam Fares scored for Sooke.

Sooke Celtic are back in action Friday when they host Saanich Fusion Football Club at Fred Milne Park. Game time is 7 p.m.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local SportssoccerSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Canadian men fall to Britain in rugby sevens quarterfinal

Just Posted

The English department at the University of Victoria is rethinking its practice of quoting disturbing passages in classic literature, after the use of the N-word in a lecture led to a complaint from a student.
Use of N-word in University of Victoria literature class lecture causes stir

Volunteers build beds for 30,000 chum eggs to settle in late this winter in an Oak Bay segment of Bowker Creek. (Sherryll Harris photo)
Volunteers move masses of gravel, rock into Oak Bay creek

Ian Duncan is an avid cyclist and firefighter with the Saanich Fire Department. He plans to cycle for 24 hours straight Sept. 20-21 to raise awareness and funds for ALS. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich firefighter to cycle for 24 hours, raise funds and awareness for ALS

UBCM awards took place virtually this year. (Photo courtesy of UBCM)
Highlands awarded by UBCM for work in sustainable asset management