Sooke hosts free youth rugby clinic on July 22

The B.C. Grassroots Rugby Foundation will host a free rugby clinic for youth in Sooke on July 22. (Photo by Courtney Keating)

The B.C. Grassroots Rugby Foundation in conjunction with Thunder Rugby and B.C. Rugby News is holding a youth rugby clinic at Edward Milne Community School on July 22, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The clinic, for youth ages 6 to 16, is free and no previous rugby experience is needed. Participants will be grouped according to skill level, age and size.

It is designed to teach young people key aspects of the game, fundamental skills and, most importantly, how to have fun playing rugby.

Participants must register online at thunderrugby.ca/sooke.

Staff and programming for the clinic are provided by B.C. Grassroots Rugby Foundation.

A charitable organization founded in 2019, the B.C. Grassroots Rugby Foundation aims to build community through rugby and help build resilience in youth.

