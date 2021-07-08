Sooke’s U-14 girls fastball team covering the bases for trip to provincials

C-division team raising funds for trip to Abbotsford following a perfect season

Sooke’s U14 C division girls’ fastball team hosted a bottle drive to raise money for their trip to provincials in Abbotsford. L-R Madison Riddell, Hannah Gillie, Charlotte Prill, Danika Gant, Lily Woodruff, and Bre Baker. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

“We pretty much crushed them.”

“It was a mercy game.”

“Yeah, we didn’t even get our last inning.”

The Sooke U-14 C girls team was riding high after their gold-medal-winning game at regionals, which were hosted in Sooke on July 3 and 4.

The Sunday win led straight into a week of bottle drives as they scramble to raise funds to get to provincials in Abbotsford the following weekend. They’re hoping to raise enough to cover ferry, fuel and hotels for 13 players and their adult entourage.

They set up receiving bins at Phillips Road and Highway 14 on Wednesday where people dropped off bags of bottles to contribute. Some, like Andy at Sooke 2 for 1 Pizza, came with a chequebook in lieu of bottles.

“How does $500 sound?” he said. “And how’s this, pizza for lunch, too, if you like.”

Before leaving he congratulated the team, saying, “Be proud, play hard. I don’t need to tell you that, you’re already champions! Stay champions.”

Other local businesses have been similarly generous, sending the players to Abbotsford with lots of community spirit.

