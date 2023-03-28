South Island karate kids score high medal count in BC Games

Audrey Bestwick, left, and Yashita Kaku both came home with a medal haul, including gold for Bestwick and bronze for Kaku in individual competition as well as a silver in team kumite. (Courtesy Kraig Devlin)

The Vancouver Island team cleaned up in karate at the BC Games last weekend, coming home with a haul of team and individual medals.

The girls teams in kumite (Darian Barr of Saanichton, Tegan Havas of Nanaimo and Bee Kelly of Victoria) and kata (Barr, Kelly, Audrey Bestwick and Yashita Kaku of Victoria) both scored silver while the boys teams came away with bronze in kumite (Jason Lee of Campbell River and Victoria athletes James Mosdell, Aryaman Mittal and Hudson Ball) and kata (Mosdell, Mittal and Damion Cathrine of Nanoose Bay).

Audrey Bestwick scored the lone south Island gold, finishing first in the girls kumite intermediate.

Other Victoria-area athletes on the podium included Aryaman Mittal with two bronze medals in boys advanced kata as well as boys advanced kumite for his height category, Bee Kelly with bronze in girls advanced kata, Yashita Kaku with bronze in kumite advanced girls for her height category and Damion Cathrine scored silver in the kumite intermediate boys for his height category.

Building on the Zone 6 team medal count, Jason Lee of Campbell River scored gold in boys kata intermediate and Nanaimo athlete Tegan Havas adde a bronze in the intermediate girls kata.

The Zone 6 Vancouver Island team finished fifth at the Games, which wrapped up March 26 in Vernon, with seven gold, 12 silver and 15 bronze medals.

Find full results online at bcgames.org.

