Brennan Smith won the Westcoast Sooke 10K on Sunday crossing the finish line at 32:17 minutes. Jennifer Erickson was the top woman with a time of 37:23. (Contributed photo)

Brennan Smith won the Westcoast Sooke 10K on Sunday crossing the finish line at 32:17 minutes. Jennifer Erickson was the top woman with a time of 37:23. (Contributed photo)

Speedfarm Running Club dominates Westcoast Sooke 10K

Oak Bay runners take first in men and women divisions

Brennen Smith and Jennifer Erickson, both from Oak Bay’s Speedfarm Running Club, emerged as the victorious runners in the Westcoast Sooke 10K of the Vancouver Island Race Series held on Easter Sunday.

Smith finished the race in 32:17, while Erickson clocked in at 37:23.

The event also witnessed the impressive performances of Andrew Russell and Catrin Jones, representing the Prairie Inn Harriers Running Club, who secured the top two spots in the 40-plus masters’ category.

Russell, who finished second overall, completed the race in 32:43, while Jones clocked in at 38:42, securing the third position in the female category.

Despite being postponed due to the holiday, the event saw 316 participants out of an expected 450-550 finishers, braving the forecasted weather conditions of mild temperatures, light rain, and no wind.

“It was such a great event today. We are very pleased with how well the winners performed on the rolling course. It is inspiring to see so many people out challenging the course,” said Kathleen Quast, the race director.

The final event in the 2023 Vancouver Island Race Series is the Synergy Health Bazan Bay 5K, scheduled for April 23.

According to TC10K race director Lucy Smith, the Bazan Bay 5K is an excellent tune-up for the TC10K. It provides valuable race practice, considering the distance is short enough to recover from in time for the 10K.

RELATED: Record-breaking turnout expected at Sooke 10K


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Greater VictoriaLocal SportsrunningSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nanaimo and Alberni advance to second round of the BCHL playoffs

Just Posted

Charelli’s Cheese Shop, Delicatessen, and Catering in Oak Bay offers grilled cheese sandwiches by donation on National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day (April 12) in support of the ALS Society of Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria deli celebrates Grilled Cheese Day – for a cause

Brennan Smith won the Westcoast Sooke 10K on Sunday crossing the finish line at 32:17 minutes. Jennifer Erickson was the top woman with a time of 37:23. (Contributed photo)
Speedfarm Running Club dominates Westcoast Sooke 10K

Dr. Heather Patterson is hosting a book signing and presentation for her project Shadows and Light: A Physician’s Lens on COVID on April 21 in Sidney. The project saw her photograph intimate moments of hospital care in Calgary during the pandemic, and exploring the mental toll it took on medical professionals. (Photo by Heather Patterson/Courtesy of Goose Lane Editions)
ER doctor bringing story of pandemic hospital care and mental health to Sidney

BC Ferries cancelled numerous sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Easter Sunday as rainy and windy weather moved through much of the province. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries cancels numerous Victoria to Vancouver sailings amid poor weather