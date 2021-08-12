Greater Victoria athletic therapy students are partnering with the Victoria Golden Tide baseball team. (Photo courtesy Camosun College)

Students to help strike out pain, injury for Victoria Golden Tide

Camosun College athletic therapy students to assist the team in inaugural season

A partnership will hopefully have Greater Victoria’s post-secondary baseball players feeling their best when they take the diamond for their inaugural season in the Canadian Collegiate Baseball Conference (CCBC).

The Victoria Golden Tide has partnered with Camosun College’s Athletic and Exercise Therapy Clinic to benefit both the local players and students.

The clinic will provide athletic therapy and other health and wellness services to the team’s players and coaches, according to a Camosun news release. Student athletic therapists will also be with the team on game days to get players ready and deal with injuries that arise during the game.

Jamie Johnson, the clinic’s manager, said the partnership brings opportunities to Camosun students enrolled in the Athletic and Exercise Therapy program.

“We are really grateful for this new partnership and are looking forward to providing top-notch care for players and to an exciting year of baseball,” Johnson said in the release.

The Golden Tide consists of players enrolled full-time at the University of Victoria or Camosun College. They’ll be the eighth team to compete in the CCBC, which includes schools from Alberta and B.C.

The Golden Tide play at the Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park. The team is scheduled to begin its fall exhibition season on Sept. 11, with 11 home games, plus inter-squad games at the Victoria stadium. The CCBC regular season is scheduled to begin in April 2022.

