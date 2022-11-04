Alyssa MacMillan, assistant coach and director of marketing and advertising with the Summerland Steam, is the first and only female coach in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League. (Contributed)

Summerland Junior B hockey team has first female coach in league

Alyssa MacMillan has a long history playing and coaching hockey

An assistant coach with the Summerland Steam Junior B hockey team is the first and only female coach in the Kootenay Interior Junior Hockey League.

Alyssa MacMillan joined the Steam in early September as an assistant coach and director of marketing and advertising.

READ ALSO: Summerland Steam acquire four rookie players

READ ALSO: Summerland Steam player joins Manitoba hockey team

Prior to joining the club, she had played hockey at the Okanagan Hockey Academy, the University of North Dakota and the University of Ottawa. She also played for a professional hockey team in Sweden for one season.

She also coached the Okanagan Hockey Academy with the female varsity team.

She has enjoyed watching the players develop during this year’s hockey season.

“Even guys from the first game are totally different players now watching them adapt to the league as they take what we are saying and putting it into use,” she said. “I think it’s really cool to see other players start to grow into their own game.”

While MacMillan is the only female coach in the league right now, she says more women are coming into the sport.

“Even the NHL is hiring a lot more female coaches, more female scouts. You are seeing a lot more female representation in the male game and that is good to bring into B.C. too,” she said. “It’s a step in the right direction of bringing females into the men’s side.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Junior B HockeySummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Only 1 Canadian team gets win in first day of World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Just Posted

A bison scapula and rib bones were found buried underneath a construction site in Saanich. The bones, which date back at least 12,000 years, were discovered on Oct. 19 and recovered Wednesday (Nov. 2). (Courtesy Broadmead Care)
Bison bones thousands of years old unearthed at Saanich construction site

Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria named one of the most underrated cities in Canada

The Goldstream Gazette's 2021 truth and reconciliation series was honoured during the 2022 Jack Webster Awards. (2022 Jack Webster Awards)
Black Press Media’s Greater Victoria team honoured for excellence in journalism

The Victoria Police Department is looking for a suspect after a woman was assaulted with pepper spray in Victoria’s Centennial Square. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police search for suspect after assault with pepper spray in Victoria’s Centennial Square

Pop-up banner image