Sunday playoff drama at the Royal Beach Victoria Open

Scott Stevens is all smiles after winning the PGA Tour Canada’s Royal Beach Victoria Open on a third playoff hole against fellow American Jake Knapp at Uplands Golf Club. Stevens carded his fourth straight birdie to seal the win. (Royal Beach Victoria Open/Facebook)

PGA Tour Canada’s return to Uplands Golf Course saw a dramatic finish, with fourth-year pro Scott Stevens capturing the Royal Beach Victoria Open on the third playoff hole Sunday against Jake Knapp.

Stevens, an Alabama native and University of South Carolina alum who shared the lead after three rounds with Cooper Dossey, was chasing him through much of Sunday’s final round.

And with Californian Knapp having earlier grabbed the clubhouse lead at 16-under 264 with a sizzling final round 63, Stevens’ birdie on 18 in regulation was absolutely clutch.

Not only did it bring him into a tie with Knapp, it allowed him to overtake Texan Dossey, who was 4-under for the day after 13, but bogeyed the next two holes and parred out to finish at 265 in third spot.

The eventual champ continued his sub-par string, as he and Knapp twice birdied the 430-yard par-4 closing hole. Then on 16 Stevens sunk a five-foot birdie putt to seal the deal.

Stevens pocketed $36,000 and earned 500 Fortinet Cup points with his first professional victory, while Knapp took home $21,600 and collected 300 points. The season-long cup series sees the winner receive an extra $25,000.

Quebecer Joey Savoie, who led after two rounds, had another strong outing Sunday to card 66 and wound up top Canadian in third at 14-under 266.

After shooting 2-over 72 on the opening day and being vulnerable to missing the cut, 18-year-old Gorge Vale member Jeevan Sihota put together a career-best round of 64 that featured four birdies and an eagle on the par-5 12th hole. He settled in to shoot 70-68 over the weekend to finish in a tie for 31st spot, best among any local players.

PGA Tour Canada takes a week off for the RBC Canadian Open then resumes June 16 in Edmonton.

