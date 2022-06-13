Surprise B.C. track and field banner for Saanich’s Lambrick Park boys

Members of the Lambrick Park secondary track and field team celebrate their surprise AA boys B.C. high school championship win. (Photo courtesy of Tom Turnbull)

Having strung together a series of top-four provincial finishes, but no gold medals, much of the Lambrick Park secondary track and field team was already en route from Langley to the ferry terminal Saturday.

As officials did the calculations, however, it was determined that the Lambrick boys had earned the school another B.C. high school AA championship banner, with their collective efforts at McLeod Stadium from June 9 to 11.

Lions co-coach Tom Turnbull, who is also on the board for B.C. High School Sports and stuck around for the presentations, said the group in the van that left was “totally surprised” when he called to let them know.

“They pulled a quick U-turn and came back,” he said, noting the presentation had already been made to those who remained at the stadium. Nonetheless, the group posed for a photo at the ferry terminal to celebrate their win together.

Among the results contributing to the winning total, Seth Heron placed third in the senior boys 1500-metre race walk event, while Ben Hoskins was third in junior boys triple jump and a part of the bronze medal-winning 4 x 100 metres relay team with Brady Ball, James Gan and Dylan Young.

The senior boys foursome of Aiden Grew, Braeden Bossert, Jaydon Malinoski and Kelton Forte finished fourth in both the 4 x 100 and the 4 x 400 relays.

Luis Weckesser took fourth in the junior boys 1500 m race walk, while Grew placed sixth in the senior 800 metres and seventh in steeplechase.

Among the Lambrick Park female athletes who made finals, Anna Stubbing placed fifth in junior girls long jump and sixth in triple jump.

