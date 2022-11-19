Time to start training, registration open for Oak Bay Half Marathon

Registration is open for the Oak Bay Half Marathon set for May 28, 2023. (Oak Bay Half Marathon/Facebook)

Runners can prepare for the spring thaw before the winter freeze even sets in; registration for the annual Oak Bay Half Marathon is open.

The May 28, 2023 event includes a half marathon, 10k, four-person relay and a one-kilometre kids run with all events starting and finishing in Windsor Park.

This spring more than 1,500 ran and walked the roads of Oak Bay, in what event manager Nick Walker calls a truly world-class route.

“We had a very successful race in 2022 after a two-year absence because of COVID, in which we saw record numbers across every event, raising much-needed funds for our charities,” Walker said in a release.

“We are extremely excited to continue building the event for 2023 and beyond,” he said.

Charity partners are Santas Anonymous and Easter Seals, British Columbia & Yukon. The early bird fees until Jan. 1, 2023 are $70 for the half marathon, $40 for the 10K, $140 for the relay and $15 for the kids run.

Register at www.oakbayhalf.com.

