Registration is open for the Oak Bay Half Marathon set for May 28, 2023. (Oak Bay Half Marathon/Facebook)

Registration is open for the Oak Bay Half Marathon set for May 28, 2023. (Oak Bay Half Marathon/Facebook)

Time to start training, registration open for Oak Bay Half Marathon

Spring 2023 event raises funds for Santas Anonymous, Easter Seals B.C. and Yukon

Runners can prepare for the spring thaw before the winter freeze even sets in; registration for the annual Oak Bay Half Marathon is open.

The May 28, 2023 event includes a half marathon, 10k, four-person relay and a one-kilometre kids run with all events starting and finishing in Windsor Park.

This spring more than 1,500 ran and walked the roads of Oak Bay, in what event manager Nick Walker calls a truly world-class route.

“We had a very successful race in 2022 after a two-year absence because of COVID, in which we saw record numbers across every event, raising much-needed funds for our charities,” Walker said in a release.

READ ALSO: Pacific FC off-season sees player and salary changes for next season

“We are extremely excited to continue building the event for 2023 and beyond,” he said.

Charity partners are Santas Anonymous and Easter Seals, British Columbia & Yukon. The early bird fees until Jan. 1, 2023 are $70 for the half marathon, $40 for the 10K, $140 for the relay and $15 for the kids run.

Register at www.oakbayhalf.com.

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Brock Boeser scores twice as Vancouver Canucks down L.A. Kings 4-1

Just Posted

Greater Victoria is set to host the new Northwestern Francophone Games next summer as a replacement for the now cancelled Canadian Francophone Games, originally set to be held here in 2020. (Photo courtesy of Canadian Francophone Games)
Greater Victoria to host Northwestern Francophone Games next summer

Registration is open for the Oak Bay Half Marathon set for May 28, 2023. (Oak Bay Half Marathon/Facebook)
Time to start training, registration open for Oak Bay Half Marathon

Good Earth Coffeehouse will close the Uptown centre location Nov. 20. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Good Earth Coffeehouse to close Uptown centre location after choosing to not renew lease

The West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cougar follows woman in Colwood