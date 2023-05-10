Te Jessie (left) and Kieran Poissant are both set to take part in the BC Lions training camp starting May 10. (Westshore Rebels/Facebook)

Two Westshore Rebels headed to BC Lions training camp

Te Jessie and Kieran Poissant training with the CFL team

Two Westshore Rebels are rubbing shoulders with some pro-ballers when they take the field at the BC Lions training camp.

Quarterback Te Jessie has been included in the camp, which started yesterday, through the Canadian Football League’s QB intern program, allowing young players the chance to learn and practice with CFL teams. Jessie is the first player from the Canadian Junior Football League to be included in the program.

“It’s a testament to the ability he has,” said Dexter Janke, head coach of the Rebels.

Last season Jessie was named Peter Dalla Riva Outstanding Offensive Player, picked for the CJFL First-Team All-Canadian, and was also a BCFC All-Star.

Receiver Kieran Poissant is also headed to training camp, with Janke praising both his physical abilities and character.

“He’s a highly committed individual, they’re both high-character individuals and it couldn’t happen to better guys.”

Janke said having two players from the same junior program make it to a training camp is quite rare, but was quick to credit the Rebels organization as a whole.

“I don’t take it as a reflection of myself but the program structure and people that have come in the past to get the program to where it is.”

The rookie camp is in Kamloops, with the senior players joining on May 14.

