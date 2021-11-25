University of Victoria cross country runners compete in the national championships in Quebec City this Saturday (Nov. 27). (Photo courtesy of the University of Victoria)

University of Victoria cross country runners compete in the national championships in Quebec City this Saturday (Nov. 27). (Photo courtesy of the University of Victoria)

UVic cross country teams run for Canadian championship Saturday

Vikes’ men’s and women’s teams head to Quebec City for the U Sports season finale

Eight kilometres stands between University of Victoria cross country athletes and a national title on Saturday.

The men’s and women’s teams are in Quebec City for the U Sports championship race on Nov. 27. The UVic men placed fourth overall at the Canada West finals last month, while the women placed sixth.

The men’s team includes Jack Boden, Daniel Damian, Chet Goerzen, Anton Kuipers, Benjamin Seshadri, Brandon Vail and Gabe Van Hezewijk. On the women’s side for the Vikes will be Delaney Chan, Lia Codrington, Elissa Frielink, Georgia Ginther, Bridget Mateyko, Sofie Ohrling and Erin Owens.

Vail (sixth) and Damian (ninth) placed in the top 10 at the Canada West meet, while Mateyko (18th) and Ginther (19th) were top individual finishers for the UVic women.

