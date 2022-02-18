UVic swimmers rack up national qualifying times at West Coast Collegiate event

Sophie Tarrant and others qualify for U Sports championships, March 24 to 26 in Quebec City

A number of University of Victoria Vikes swimmers posted national qualifying times during the recent West Coast Collegiate meet at Saanich Commonwealth Place pool. The U Sports nationals happen next month in Quebec City. (Photo by APShutter.com/govikesgo.com)

The University of Victoria varsity swim team had a good final push toward the U SPORTS national championships with their final competitive swims before the big event next month.

Sophie Tarrant surpassed the U SPORTS qualifying standard four times at the West Coast Collegiate meet Feb. 12-13 at Commonwealth Pool. Along the way she won the women’s 50-metre breaststroke in a time of 33.27 seconds and placed second in the 200m breast, clocking two minutes, 36.69 seconds. Her other qualifying swims included a 1:09.94 in the 100m breast, good for second place; and a 2:19.82 effort in the 200m individual medley, which earned her fifth place.

Other Vikes highlights included Lauren Crisp winning the 50m and 100m backstroke on Sunday, in 31.13 seconds and 1:05.41, respectively, the latter of which was a U Sports qualifying time.

In the 50 fly and 100 fly, Padric Mckervill took first and fourth place at 25.38 seconds and 56.76 seconds, respectively. In the 400 free, Sophia Brunoro finished with a 4:21.67 mark, coming in under the U SPORTS standard of 4:22.74.

Distance freestyle event winners included Cosette Bachmann in the 1500m (18:33.92) and Drew Edwards in the 800m (8:42.91). Edwards added a third in his 1500m free race (in a U Sports qualifying time of 16.21:08), took second in the 200m butterfly and was third in the 400m individual medley.

Vikes posting national qualifying times are eligible to compete in the U Sports championships, set for March 24 to 26 in Quebec City.

READ ALSO: UVic teams finish third at Canada West swimming championships

READ ALSO: UVic Vikes swim team excels in Bennett Cup before Canada West Championships

For the full list of the Vikes West Coast Collegiate times, visit the team’s website here.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SwimmingUniversity of Victoria