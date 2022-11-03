Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate their Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at a Grey Cup celebration at their stadium in Winnipeg on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate their Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at a Grey Cup celebration at their stadium in Winnipeg on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Vancouver, B.C. Lions to host 2024 Grey Cup

Vancouver last hosted the Grey Cup in 2014 when Calgary downed Hamilton

The CFL has announced that the B.C. Lions will host the 2024 Grey Cup at B.C. Place in Vancouver.

It will mark the 17th time the championship is played in the league’s westernmost market.

Vancouver most recently held the Grey Cup in 2014 when the Calgary Stampeders downed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 20-16.

The news comes as the league gets set to begin playoffs Sunday, including a western semifinal matchup between the Lions (12-6) and Calgary Stampeders (12-6) in Vancouver.

This year’s Grey Cup will be held in Regina on Nov. 20.

RELATED: Calgary Stampeders prep for B.C. Lions, West semifinal

CFLFootball

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Calgary Stampeders prep for B.C. Lions, West semifinal

Just Posted

The Paradise Meadows boardwalk at Mount Washington is totally accessible to TrailRiders, allowing those with mobility issues to enjoy the beauty of the park. Photo supplied
Accessible travel guides launched for the Vancouver Island region

A November 2021 snowfall on the Malahat. (Emcon Services Inc./Twitter)
Snow in the forecast for the Malahat

Greater Victoria’s rising unemployment rate reflects more people entering the workforce, but shortages remain, according to a report from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)
Employment numbers rise in Greater Victoria despite increase in unemployment rate

A defaced road sign of a logging truck is seen near the protest site of Fairy Creek on southern Vancouver Island on Oct. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BC Supreme Court rejects old growth protesters application to combine their cases