Shelly Stouffer celebrates winning both the mid-master and the senior division titles at the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championships this week in Bromont, Que. (Bernard Brault/Golf Canada)

Shelly Stouffer celebrates winning both the mid-master and the senior division titles at the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championships this week in Bromont, Que. (Bernard Brault/Golf Canada)

Vancouver Island golfer becomes a double Canadian champion

Shelly Stouffer wins mid-master and senior division titles in Quebec

A Nanoose Bay golfer, after winning the B.C. championship at the start of summer, has gone on to become a double Canadian champion.

Shelly Stouffer of Fairwinds Golf Club won the mid-master and senior division titles at the 50th Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championship this week in Bromont, Que.

Stouffer finished the 54-hole tournament at 7-over par. That was one stroke better than Judith Kyrinis of Thornhill, Ont., in the mid-masters division and one stroke better than Kyrinis and Helene Chartrand of Pincourt, Que., in the senior division.

“It feels amazing, it feels awesome,” said Stouffer, in a Golf Canada press release. “I wanted to play last year and because of COVID, it never happened. So, it’s great to be here this year.”

Her tournament score was also good enough for third place in the mid-amateur competition, two strokes behind winner Christina Spence Proteau of Port Alberni.

By winning the Canadian senior women’s title, Stouffer receives exemptions to play in the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship in Point Clear, Ala., this month, as well as the U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Kettering, Ohio, next summer.

READ ALSO: Nanoose Bay golfer Shelly Stouffer captures 2nd straight B.C. senior women’s crown


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Golf

Previous story
US bounces shot at the podium for Pender Island’s Kady Dandeneau

Just Posted

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed northbound between Carey and Tillicum roads while Saanich police investigate an incident. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police incident closes section of Trans-Canada Highway through Saanich

So-called Magical Mountain on the edge of Finlayson Arm is for sale, and local organizers are campaigning to have it acquired as a park. (Photo courtesy of Kristen Awram)
Langford mom campaigns to have property listed at $3.8 million acquired as a park

Three more flight exposures have been reported through the Victoria International Airport by the BC Centre for Disease Control, bringing August’s total to 23. (Black Press Media file photo)
Another three flight exposures reported through Victoria

A series of orange hearts, marking place names and numbers corresponding with known residential school sites where unmarked graves have been found, hang in Rutledge Park in Saanich. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Anonymous orange hearts hang in support throughout Saanich park