Vancouver Island hammer thrower wins silver at Commonwealth Games

Ethan Katzberg’s personal-best throw puts him on the podium in Birmingham, England

Nanaimo’s Ethan Katzberg celebrates after finishing second in the hammer throw at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (Athletics Canada photo)

A hammer thrower from Nanaimo reached the podium at the Commonwealth Games.

Ethan Katzberg, 20, threw the hammer a personal-best 76.36 metres on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the games in Birmingham, England, enough for a silver medal.

“I don’t think it’s set in yet … but I’m very happy that today went the way it did. It’s amazing,” Katzberg told Athletics Canada.

He said going into the competition, he knew a medal was a possibility as many of the top throwers in Birmingham were at a similar level.

“So I knew it just took a little bit extra to come out in medal position and I was fortunate enough to put it together and make it happen,” he said.

His silver-medal throw was more than two metres farther than his personal best, a new Canadian U23 record, and also farther than Katzberg thought was possible for him this season.

“Throwing 76, I didn’t think it was happening this year … I surpassed my expectations. It’s unreal,” he said.

England’s Nick Miller won gold with a throw just seven centimetres farther than Katzberg’s best. Alexandros Poursanidis of Cyprus won the bronze.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo hammer thrower breaks Canadian youth record



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

College AthleticsCommonwealth Games